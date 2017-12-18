Most Asian stocks gain after Wall Street climbs on US tax optimism

Other movers included several construction names involved in a probe into bid-rigging in a maglev project. Losses in Taisei Corp. steepened, with the company's shares closing down 6.3 percent on reports that its offices were raided by prosecutors on Tuesday. Kajima Corp. and Shimizu Corp. shares fell 5.24 percent and 2.75 percent, respectively, after the companies' offices were raided by authorities on Monday. Obayashi Corp. declined 1.3 percent by the end of the day.

In Seoul, the benchmark Kospi index shed 0.13 percent to close at 2,478.53 as even blue-chip tech names rose. Samsung Electronics tacked on 0.7 percent and SK Hynix jumped 3.89 percent on the day. South Korean steelmakers were mixed, with Posco rising 0.31 percent but Hyundai Steel slipping 0.53 percent.

Meanwhile, automakers came under slight pressure, with Hyundai Motor edging down 0.65 percent. The move lower came on the back of ongoing labor union disputes at the company's plants, as well as concerns over potential changes in the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement. The Korean government reportedly expects Washington to request reduced non-tariff barriers on US car exports to South Korea, local newspaper Korea Joong Ang Daily said.

In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.54 percent to close at 6,071.8. Mining stocks buoyed the broader index following the move higher in base metals and iron ore in the last session: BHP closed up 0.78 percent and Mount Gibson Iron rose 5.95 percent. Gold miners also rose, with the sub-index climbing 1.97 percent.

Greater China markets, meanwhile, trended higher. The Hang Seng Index was up a convincing 0.86 percent by 3:01 p.m. HK/SIN as gains in tech, financial and casino stocks offset losses seen in property names. Tencent was up 1.98 percent and insurers AIA and China Life Insurance rose 2 percent and 1.87 percent, respectively, at that time.

Mainland markets also notched gains, with the Shanghai Composite tacking on 0.88 percent to end at 3,296.68 and the Shenzhen Composite advancing 0.87 percent to finish at 1,905.62. Tech and financials were among the top-performing sectors on the day.