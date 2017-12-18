Investors who think they've missed the market's big move might have a point, but they could also be underestimating the upside ahead, CNBC's Jim Cramer argued on Monday.

The "Mad Money" host offered an array of reasons for the upside potential: the increased potential for a successful tax overhaul, the broad-based lack of consumer enthusiasm about stocks, and the merger activity in the once-struggling food space.

But not all the reasons are so macroeconomic. Some of the biggest moves in Monday's rally came straight from Wall Street, Cramer said.

"We're back in a world where analyst recommendations can produce gigantic moves," Cramer said. "Witness how Twitter skyrocketed up 11 percent today just because of a J.P. Morgan upgrade this very morning. Wow. That's a little like the 1990s."