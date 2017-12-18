Cramer's lightning round: Roku's one of the most amazing short squeezes I've ever seen   

Roku Inc.: "Roku's one of the most amazing short squeezes I've ever seen. A lot of people bet against it because Amazon wants to come after them. So far, they're a winner."

Statoil ASA: "No, too boring. We don't want to be in Statoil. Not enough growth. We want to be in Cimarex. That's where the growth is. One of the few that made the numbers."

Zynga Inc.: "Low-risk. I actually prefer Groupon to Zynga. I always put those two together."

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.: "There's a lot of tax loss selling. It's a real spec. If you're willing to own it for, like, 10 years, that's when you should buy for."

Sierra Wireless, Inc.: "I don't really think there's a reason to get rid of it. I think it's a telecommunications company. A lot of those things have been on hold lately because of orders. I don't want you to get rid of it. I think you hold on."

Energy Transfer Partners LP: "That's not a great stock. It's just not. And it's run by [CEO] Kelcy Warren, who's not that good. May I suggest that if you want to be in that LP business, you buy Magellan Midstream Partners? I'm recommending that to club members and it is just starting to move higher [at] $69 bucks. I think it goes to $74."

Visa Inc.: "Visa is a buy, plain and simple, and [CEO] Al Kelly is doing a great job. I feel bad that we sold that for the club when [former CEO] Charlie Scharf retired. That stock's doing well."

Spirit Airlines Incorporated: "I've got to tell you, I am not a fan of Spirit. I think you should take off right now. Take half and let the rest run."