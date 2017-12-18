The pan-European Stoxx 600 finished up 1.15 percent provisionally, with all sectors ending in the black. Germany's DAX soared 1.59 percent, surpassing other bourses, such as the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40, which closed up 0.62 and 1.33 percent, respectively.

Europe's technology stocks were among the top performers on Monday, finishing up 1.51 percent amid dealmaking news.

French aerospace and defense group Thales announced Sunday it had agreed to buy chipmaker Gemalto for around 4.8 billion euros ($5.6 billion). In a joint statement, the two companies said they were aiming to create "a world leader in digital security." Both firms jumped to the top of the STOXX 600 on Monday, with Thales rising 8.15 percent and Gemalto popping 5.6 percent.

Meantime, basic resources was Europe's strongest sector, jumping 2.06 percent after BMO raised its price target on Anglo American and Glencore. Nickel and lead prices also posted sharp gains.



Looking at individual stocks, Vestas shares rose 4.2 percent, amid elevated hopes U.S. lawmakers could pass a tax bill before Christmas. Denmark's wind power firm, which has a large exposure to the U.S. market, is reportedly poised to benefit from a continuation of production and investment tax credits included in the overhaul.

Austrian residential property firm Buwog soared 17 percent, after the firm agreed to be taken over by rival Vonovia, in a deal which values the Austrian group at 5.2 billion euros ($6.12 billion). Vonovia rose over 1 percent.