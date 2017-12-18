'Spread the word:' Sean 'Diddy' Combs wants to buy the NFL's Carolina Panthers

American businessman and rap artist Sean "Diddy" Combs said he wants to buy the NFL's Carolina Panthers after owner Jerry Richardson announced the team will be up for sale at the end of the season.

An investigation into Richardson's alleged sexual misconduct and use of racist language came before the current Panthers owner said in a letter Sunday "it is time to turn the franchise over to new ownership." About an hour later, Combs said in a tweet that he "would like to buy the Panthers. Spread the word."

"There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let's make history," Combs said in a following tweet.

Stephen Curry, a guard for the NBA's Golden State Warriors, replied to Combs' call, saying in a tweet, "I want in!" Combs echoed Curry's response, tweeting "let's get it!"

Richardson's announcement that he would be selling the team comes after a Sports Illustrated report Sunday that cited unnamed sources who alleged that Richardson made sexually suggestive comments to women, and on at least one occasion directed a racial slur at an African-American Panthers scout. The report stated that settlements came with non-disclosure requirements forbidding the parties from discussing the details.

The NFL on Sunday said it has taken over the investigation of allegations of workplace misconduct. Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond said Sunday the team requested the league take over the investigation for "transparency reasons."

Forbes estimates the Panthers worth at $2.3 billion.

