WeWork is launching what reportedly will be a start-up incubator

WeWork is launching what appears to be a start-up incubator in New York City.

The company launched a website for a project called Area 51 Paradise Ranch, which according to Wired (which first reported on the project) is intended to be a "launchpad" for start-ups, beginning with a beta program in New York City.

Area 51 has an application page that describes the project as "a collective of exceptional founders working to change humanity in innovative and disruptive ways." (The page also insists that A51 "is not an incubator program.")

The online application form asks questions like "What is your start-up's name?" and "At which stage of funding is [your start-up]?"

WeWork declined to comment, but the company has been eyeing projects and acquisitions in recent months that would move WeWork beyond its real estate roots.

Last month the company bought Meetup, which orchestrates gatherings of people with similar hobbies and interests.