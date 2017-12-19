The blockchain, the digital ledger system that underlies the boom in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, is an innovation born within the open-source software community, where software coders pride themselves on the sharing of information. But the blockchain's open-source formative years may not stay that way.

As bitcoin nears $20,000 and other digital currencies experience unprecedented gains, some of the biggest names in the corporate world are seeking patents related to the blockchain — financial companies like Visa, retailers like Walmart and the tech old guard like IBM. And in what likely would cause distress in the open-source movement, in late November one of the business world's most notorious patent trolls hatched plans to create and amass a trove of blockchain patents.

Erich Spangenberg, who became notorious in Silicon Valley for challenging tech patents, has put together a new group to unlock the value in blockchain IP. Spangenberg wrote in a recent blog post, "The financial press is having fun talking about Bitcoin, but another important story that gets less attention is the technology underlying Bitcoin called 'blockchain.'"

A patent war "is inevitable," said Nick Spanos, founder and CEO of Blockchain Technologies, which has patented a blockchain-based election voting system among a handful of blockchain patents. He also is co-founder of the blockchain-based smart contract app Zap Project.

"There are a lot of applications out there that people do to make their company look good with press releases and fluff, when they want to make their company look good. ... The legal battles will ensue; we will see what the landscape looks like when the dust settles."