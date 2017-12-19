    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Allergan drives me crazy, but I'm sticking with it

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Allergan PLC Ordinary Shares: "Allergan has been crushing me. It drives me crazy. I'm taking the whip and I've been whipping myself on this one. But you know what? I'm sticking with it. I think [CEO] Brent Saunders has a real company. My charitable trust owns it. I tell club members of ActionAlertsPlus.com, I know I've been wrong, but I'm sticking with it."

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: "The stock's been a little droopy of late, but that's OK because this stock has so often done this and this pullback is buyable."

    CVS Health Corp.: "I think CVS is at the bottom end of the range and I like it right here. I know it's out of fashion. It seems to go down every time it lifts its head. I'm sticking with it down here. I didn't like it higher."

    Paycom Software Inc.: "Man, this stock sells at 65 times earnings. It's up 81 percent. Bulls make money, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered. I want you to take out your cost basis and let the rest run."

    Huntsman Corporation: "I like it. It's commodity chemical. They're working. So is LyondellBasell. They are working and I've got to stick with it."

