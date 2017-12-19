Most Americans think Democrats would do a better job handling economy, despite success under Trump

A recent poll found that, for the first time since 2013, most Americans think Democrats would do a better job handling the economy.

The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 35 percent of respondents say the Democratic Party does a better job on the economy. Thirty percent of respondents said the Republican Party does a better job.

That advantage is the Democrats' largest since July 2009.

But the survey also found that 40 percent of Americans believe President Donald Trump had improved the economy, while 21 percent say they think he made it worse.

The NBC/WSJ telephone poll of 900 adults was conducted Dec. 13-15. It carries a margin for error of 3.27 percentage points.