Main Street helped Donald Trump to a win in November 2016, feeding on his message of less regulation, coupled with overhauls to both the tax code and the Affordable Care Act. These pillars of Trump's campaign and his first year in office — with expectations for action on key issues like tax reform — have sent optimism on Main Street soaring, alongside the stock market's record run.

Yet these groups are hoping for more traction beyond just a tax overhaul.

"We had three big priorities coming into this year: tax reform, health-care cost relief and regulatory relief. And the only one that we've seen real movement on is regulatory relief. Tax reform is a mixed bag ... and of course, on health-care reform, we've got no relief whatsoever. So there's been some progress, but not as much as we'd hoped for," said Todd McCracken, president and CEO of the nonpartisan National Small Business Association.

Here's where Washington stands on key concerns that will impact Main Street.