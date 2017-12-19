US futures post gains as investors await tax vote

U.S. stock index futures are set for a positive open Tuesday, as investors get ready for a vote on a bill that would slash taxes for corporations.

Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 49 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 3 points and 1.5 points, respectively.

Futures rose on Tuesday on the back of a strong performance seen during the previous session. On Monday, stocks closed at all-time highs with the Nasdaq composite briefly hitting 7,000 for the first time during the session.

Meantime, the Dow Jones industrial average jumped 140 points by the close, marking its 70th record finish of 2017. Consequently, the positive sentiment seen Stateside provided a slight boost for markets overseas.

Markets have been rising recently on the back of hopes that the U.S. tax plan would be passed by Christmas. A vote by Congress is expected to occur as soon as Tuesday, with the tax overhaul hoping to slash the federal corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

While tax reform is expected to take a lot of the focus on Tuesday, data and earnings are also expected to move some sentiment during the session.