Watch Paul Ryan speak following House passage of GOP tax bill

House Speaker Paul Ryan talks to reporters Tuesday following the House's passage of the Republican tax overhaul.

The measure, which moves to the Senate next, passed the House by a 227-203 margin, with Republicans erupting in cheers when the bill garnered enough support. Twelve Republicans — all from high-tax blue states — opposed the plan. As House members voted on the legislation, chants of "shame!" came down from protesters in the chamber's gallery.