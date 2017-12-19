Watch: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefs reporters

[The stream is slated to start at 2:00 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefed reporters on Tuesday afternoon, as House and Senate undertook final votes on the GOP tax bill.

The briefing also came a day after President Donald Trump unveiled his administration's first National Security Strategy framework, a document that has been under development for nearly a year. The framework aims to put Trump's "America First" campaign pledge into action.