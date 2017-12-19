    ×

    Watch: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefs reporters

    White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefed reporters on Tuesday afternoon, as House and Senate undertook final votes on the GOP tax bill.

    The briefing also came a day after President Donald Trump unveiled his administration's first National Security Strategy framework, a document that has been under development for nearly a year. The framework aims to put Trump's "America First" campaign pledge into action.

