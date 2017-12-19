Yapian, a company that owns the Youbit exchange in South Korea, has filed for bankruptcy Tuesday after a hack that resulted in the loss of 17 percent of its cryptocurrency, according to a statement on its website.

(News of the hack was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.)



The exchange was used to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies including bitcoin and Ethereum.

A translated statement posted by the company on its website said customers will be able to withdraw 75% of assets held there until the bankruptcy process is complete.

Youbit was previously hacked in April, after which the company did its "best to improve the security, recruitment and system maintenance," according to the statement.