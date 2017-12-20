Amazon's private label brands reportedly booked almost $450 million in sales in 2017

Amazon has launched dozens of private label brands across apparel, electronics, and baby wipes in recent years. That effort is starting to show signs of growth.

According to a new report by OneClickRetail, Amazon's private label brands have generated roughly $450 million in sales in 2017. The majority of sales came from AmazonBasics, which sells everything from batteries to computer cables, accounting for 85% of total private label sales.

But the biggest growth came from Amazon Elements, which primarily sells Amazon-branded baby wipes. The report said Amazon Elements' sales nearly doubled from last year, and booked over $15 million in sales this year. Whole Foods' 365 Everyday brand also saw strong growth, with a weekly growth rate of 9 percent, the report said.

"This year, Amazon's private brands showed enough success stories to guarantee that Amazon won't be backing off any time soon," OneClickRetail CEO Spencer Millerberg said in the report.

Still, private label brands only make up for a tiny part of Amazon's overall business. Amazon is expected to generate $177 billion in revenue this year, according to FactSet, which means private label brands only accounted for roughly 0.2 percent of Amazon's total revenue.