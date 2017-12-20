Another poll spells trouble for the GOP in 2018 midterm elections

A poll published Wednesday may give Republicans reason to worry, even as GOP lawmakers pushed through their first legislative achievement of the Trump administration.

A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS found that 56 percent of respondents said they would most likely vote for a Democrat in next year's midterm election. Just 38 percent of those surveyed said they would vote for a Republican.

According to CNN, that 18-point advantage is the largest since the organization began polling about the 2018 elections. The news outlet said that it is also the widest margin it has seen in two decades at this point in the election cycle.

These results come after other recent polls found double-digit advantages for the Democrats. A Quinnipiac poll published Tuesday put that figure at 15 percentage points. A NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll also published Tuesday had that number at 11 points.

Similarly, the CNN poll found that 51 percent of registered independent voters said they would likely vote for the Democratic candidate if elections were today. That compares to the 35 percent that said they would vote for the Republican candidate in their district.

CNN highlighted that this 16-point edge for Democrats is similar to the margin they held ahead of the 2006 election. That year Democrats recaptured both the House and Senate and had a 50 percent to 36 percent margin in the poll.

The CNN telephone poll of 1,001 adults was conducted by SSRS between Dec. 14-17. It carries a margin of sampling error of 3.8 percentage points.

See the full poll results on CNN.