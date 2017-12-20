Google Chrome has a date for when it’s going to block annoying ads from websites

Google's internet browser Chrome will start removing annoying adverts from websites from February 15, 2018, it has announced.

From that date, Chrome will block ads that breach the "Better Ads Standards," guidelines developed by an industry coalition. This means that the most annoying types of messages, such as pop-up ads, auto-play videos with sound and flashing animated ads will be removed.

"Starting on February 15, in line with the Coalition's guidelines, Chrome will remove all ads from sites that have a 'failing' status in the Ad Experience Report for more than 30 days," a post on Google's developer blog stated. The Ad Experience Report will highlight ads on a website that breach the ad standards and may identify the issues publishers need to fix.

Google told CNBC in June that it is working with publishers in a new program called Funding Choices.