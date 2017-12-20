IMF says UK growth seen around 1.5 percent for next year

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that recent progress in Brexit talks was welcome, but added that there was a very long list of tasks ahead with a very ambitious timeframe.

"Our forecast for 2018 is 1.5 percent (for U.K. GDP next year) as uncertainty about the shape of Brexit persists, most likely, and inflation remains above target. The less uncertainty, the greater the upside risk — the more uncertainty, the more that forecast is at risk," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in London Wednesday morning.

Amid pretty uniform global growth, "the U.K. economy is losing out as a result of that (Brexit) decision — higher inflation, pressure on wages, delayed investment simply as a result of the uncertainty," Lagarde added

The forecast of 1.5 percent next year is down from of a prediction of 1.6 percent GDP growth for this year.