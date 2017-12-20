Magic Leap has finally revealed its first major product, a mixed-reality headset

Magic Leap unveiled on Wednesday a new "creator edition" product, lifting the veil of secrecy around one of the most mysterious unicorn start-ups.



The product, called "Magic Leap One: Creator Edition" appears to be a standalone mixed-reality headset called "Lightwear" with a portable power and processing pack (which looks somewhat like a discman player) and remote. The portal is coming early in 2018, according to the company's website.

There doesn't appear to be a way to pre-order the product yet —the website prompts users to sign up for an email list.