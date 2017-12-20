Tax reform will stimulate crude markets, encourage drilling, Morgan Stanley analyst says

Not only will tax reform stimulate oil demand, it will likely stimulate U.S. drilling, according to Morgan Stanley senior oil analyst Abhishek Deshpande.

Deshpande raised Morgan Stanley's 2018 forecast to $60 per barrel on Brent and $54.90 on WTI, anticipating crude will ride the tide of economic growth to increased growth and production.

"Going into 2018 we are expecting this whole synchronized global, economic growth which, of course, has a direct impact on oil products demand," Deshpande said on CNBC's "Power Lunch." "And if tax reform was to impact the growth in oil products demand on the upside, for sure that will help balance the market even more than what they're anticipating in '18."

As for the tax bill, Deshpande thinks the provision for 100 percent capital expenditure expensing will likely translate to more drilling by U.S. companies — if the price is right.

"It's going to help U.S. producers to increase their drilling activity in 2018 and going forward," he said.

Given Deshpande's pricing predictions, however, cost shouldn't be a problem. He said he could see oil companies kicking back up production on pricing of $50 to $55 per barrel.