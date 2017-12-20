Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GIS, BB, WGO, FDX, WEN, MU & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

General Mills – The food company matched estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 82 cents per share, though revenue was above forecasts. General Mills also raised its 2018 organic sales guidance.

BlackBerry – The software provider earned 3 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to analysts' forecasts of a breakeven performance. Revenue was above estimates, and BlackBerry said it sees fiscal 2018 revenue at the high end of its prior forecast.

Winnebago – The recreational vehicle maker came in 5 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of 57 cents per share. Revenue was well above Street forecasts, and Winnebago said the broadening of its product portfolio has helped it increase both its sales and its profit margins.

FedEx — The delivery service reported adjusted quarterly profit of $3.18 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $2.88. Revenue also beat forecasts, with daily average package volume up 7 percent compared to a year earlier. FedEx did say results were negatively impacted by ongoing effects from an earlier cyberattack on its TNT Express unit.

Wendy's – The restaurant chain was upgraded to "outperform" from "neutral" at Wedbush, which pointed to prospects for continued growth in free cash flow.

Micron Technology – Micron beat estimates by 24 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.45 per share. The chipmaker's revenue also topped forecasts, and Micron gave strong current-quarter guidance amid increasing demand from computer and smartphone makers.

Red Hat – Red Hat came in 2 cents a share ahead of consensus, with adjusted quarterly profit of 73 cents per share. The Linux software provider's revenue beat forecasts and Red Hat gave an upbeat current-quarter forecast.

Stitch Fix – Stich Fix shares were under pressure following its first earnings report since going public in November. The apparel company saw an increase in its customer base, but said its bottom line was impacted by expenses related to expanding into plus-size clothing.

Johnson & Johnson – J&J was fined almost $30 million by French regulators in a case involving its Durogesic skin patch. The country's competition authority ruled that J&J had deliberately slowed market access to generic versions of the treatment.

Blackstone – The private-equity firm struck an all-cash deal to buy European real estate specialist Taliesin Property Fund for almost $308 million.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo – The four banks were found to have shortcomings in otherwise satisfactory "living wills," according to the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Co. None of the issues were considered significant, the first time in three years that no significant issues were found in the plans. Regulators did not cite any problems in plans submitted by Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and State Street.

Jack In The Box – Jack In The Box was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Jefferies, which cited "limited visibility" regarding the restaurant chain's earnings prospects. Jefferies also cut its price target for the stock to $100 per share from $120.

Steelcase – Steelcase reported quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share, matching Street forecasts, but the office furniture maker's revenue was below estimates. The shares are under pressure amid a significant decline in year-over-year operating income, and a flattening in day-to-day business orders.