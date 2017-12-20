US futures posts strong gains as investors await further tax developments

    ×

    • On Tuesday, House Republicans approved amendments to the U.S. tax code, however a re-vote is required
    • In earnings, General Mills, BlackBerry, Winnebago, and Bed Bath & Beyond will be posting their latest figures
    Michael Liloia, a trader with Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2011.
    Jin Lee | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a higher open Wednesday, as investors await the latest in overhauling the U.S. tax system.

    Futures rose ahead of the market open, after House Republicans approved sweeping amendments to the U.S. tax code Tuesday.

    However, markets remain in wait-and-see mode as members will have to vote on the final bill again on Wednesday, following news that lawmakers appeared to have violated the Byrd Rule, which is a Senate procedural measure.

    On Tuesday however, U.S. stocks closed in the red after technology stocks fell due to a drop in Apple shares.

    The uncertainty surrounding U.S. tax and the weakness seen on Wall Street in the previous session, added slight pressure to markets worldwide Wednesday.

    Switching focus to Wednesday's session, aside from tax, economic news will be of some importance to investors.

    In earnings, General Mills, BlackBerry, Winnebago, and Bed Bath & Beyond will be posting their latest figures during the day.

    Meanwhile, existing home sales data are due out at 10 a.m. ET, along with the routine mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET.

    No major speeches by the Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

    —CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report

