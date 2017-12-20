US futures posts strong gains as investors await further tax developments

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a higher open Wednesday, as investors await the latest in overhauling the U.S. tax system.

Futures rose ahead of the market open, after House Republicans approved sweeping amendments to the U.S. tax code Tuesday.

However, markets remain in wait-and-see mode as members will have to vote on the final bill again on Wednesday, following news that lawmakers appeared to have violated the Byrd Rule, which is a Senate procedural measure.

On Tuesday however, U.S. stocks closed in the red after technology stocks fell due to a drop in Apple shares.

The uncertainty surrounding U.S. tax and the weakness seen on Wall Street in the previous session, added slight pressure to markets worldwide Wednesday.

Switching focus to Wednesday's session, aside from tax, economic news will be of some importance to investors.