Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: NKE, CAMP, CTAS & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:



Shares of Nike slipped marginally after the bell. The athletic wear company posted better-than-expected top and bottom line quarterly results, but revenue was down 5 percent in North America. Revenue also fell short in greater Asia.

CalAmp's stock fell more than 3 percent in the extended session after the telematics corporation posted quarterly results beating Wall Street expectations but offered weak guidance for the fourth quarter.

Cintas shares rose nearly 2 percent in extended trading after it posted better-than-expected second quarter results. The uniform company also raised its 2018 earnings per share and revenue guidance.

Shares of Smart Global Holdings jumped more than 8 percent after hours. The company posted first quarter results beating analysts' expectations on both earnings per share and revenue.

Shares of Papa John's were flat in the extended session. The pizza chain announced that founder John Schnatter will step down from his CEO post but will remain chairman. Steve Ritchie, the company's COO, will take over as CEO on Jan. 1.