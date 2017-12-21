Cramer's lightning round: Alphabet will trump advertisers like Interpublic   

Interpublic Group of Companies: "I don't really like the advertisers. Why? Because of Alphabet, which I think is destroying them. Now, Alphabet's going to go down here. Even though it's owned by my charitable trust, I've got to be honest. Why? Because it doesn't fit the profile. But once it comes in, it's a buy."

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated: "Look, this is a very tough area. It's psychiatric disorders. Most companies do fail. But if you get it, you've got a huge win, so it's a nice spec."

Tellurian Inc.: "That is [Chairman] Charif Souki, who apparently has met with the Saudis to talk about maybe [being] investors. I don't bet against Souki, and I want him back on the show."

Switch Inc.: "It does have an impressive client list. That's actually a really good way to look at it. And it's come down and I like the data center group very much. I happen to be partial more to CyrusOne. I think that they're really good. CoreSite [too]. But this is OK."

Pure Storage: "It's good, but I like Nutanix more. And, by the way, just in terms of that general rubric, obviously VMware's my fave."

Arris International PLC: "They are radically inconsistent and I don't want you to go there as a new investor. You might get turned off to stocks. No how, no way."

NuStar Financial Inc.: "No, it doesn't work. I think that that kind of thing [where] you don't really know what they own, it's not for me."