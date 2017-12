The recent CNBC All-America Economic Survey of the general population found that Americans do plan to spend more this year — for the first time in the 12-year history of the survey, spending intentions topped $900, eclipsing last year's estimate of $702. And 29 percent of Americans said they plan to spend more than $1,000, up from 24 percent in 2016. The CNBC All-American Economic Survey also showed the highest level of economic confidence from the broader public since the survey began.

Among the CNBC Millionaire Survey respondents, the least likely of all to spend more: those still in the working population. Only 12 percent of the wealthy who are still working said they would spend more, compared to 18 percent of the retired and 17 percent of the semi-retired. And 16 percent of working millionaires said they would spend less, which was higher than for the semi-retired or retired. Only 9 percent of the retired said they plan to spend less.