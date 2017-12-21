$24 million iced tea company says it's pivoting to the blockchain, and its stock jumps 200%

Bitcoin could be the biggest bubble in history – here's how 3:48 PM ET Thu, 7 Dec 2017 | 02:00

Even though it's named after the popular mixed alcoholic drink it appears the company sells nonalcoholic iced teas, according to its website.

A 450 percent gain, where it traded at one point in the premarket, for 9.76 million outstanding shares, according to FactSet, would still give the company a market value of only about $138 million, tiny by Wall Street standards.

The company said it "intends to request Nasdaq to change its trading symbol in connection with the name change" and has already reserved the web domain "www.longblockchain.com." The new website says the company is only in "preliminary stages" of evaluating and discussing potential partnerships, investments or acquisitions of businesses involving blockchain technology.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declined to comment. Nasdaq did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment. The company did not immediately return a call for comment.

"Ever since bitcoin and all the cryptocurrencies became, in my opinion, a bubble, the regulators did not take a stance on 'is this a security?'" said Sal Arnuk, co-founder of Themis Trading. As a result, "there's no action from the regulators."

The SEC has, however, stepped up its scrutiny of crypto-related markets activity. The commission on Tuesday suspended trading in shares of The Crypto Co. until early January, partly due to concerns about potential stock manipulation. The move follows temporary trading suspensions of three stocks in August due to questions about the companies' claims regarding investments in initial coin offerings or other token-related news.