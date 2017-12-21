European markets set for choppy open as investors digest US tax overhaul

European markets are set to open to mixed trade on Thursday after the U.S. Congress approved an overhaul of the U.S. tax code that will cut corporate tax rates.

London's FTSE is expected to open 9 points higher at 7,526, the German DAX up 20 points at 13,074 and the French CAC down 3 points at 5,344.

International markets have offered something of a muted reaction to the passage of the tax bill in the U.S. on Wednesday.

U.S. equities closed little changed on Wednesday and on Thursday, Asian shares traded lower after the tax bill was passed for a second time by House Republicans on Wednesday. They had voted for a second time after their first vote on the bill ran into a procedural snag.

The Senate had approved the bill in the early hours of Wednesday.

The sweeping changes to the tax code will see the corporate tax rate drop from 35 percent to 21 percent but the bill's critics say it favors the wealthy and analysis shows it will add nearly $1.5 trillion to the U.S. deficit.

The bill now goes to President Donald Trump's desk to be signed into law, although the exact timing of that ceremony is unclear.