Record market highs and bitcoin frenzy are waking up retail investors

Return of the retail investor: Online brokerages see surge in activity 11:04 AM ET Thu, 21 Dec 2017 | 02:20

After years of muted trading activity, the retail investor appears to be waking up, and bitcoin can claim partial credit.

"Trading activity usually quiets down in December, but that isn't happening because of the interest in bitcoin, the tax cuts and the markets at new highs," Rich Repetto from Sandler O'Neill told me. Repetto is the lead Wall Street analyst covering online brokerages, exchanges and the trading industry.

Shares of online brokers have been rallying, especially since the tax cuts got real at the end of November, when the Senate Budget Committee advanced the legislation. Since then, the group has outperformed the market, with Charles Schwab alone up 13 percent.

Online brokers outperform (since 11/27)

S&P 500: up 3.2 percent

Charles Schwab: up 13 percent

ETrade: up 9.8 percent

Interactive Brokers: up 7.5 percent

TD Ameritrade: up 4.7 percent

And with good reason: Sandler O'Neill estimates that online brokers will see an 18 to 20 percent increase in earnings in 2018 under this tax-friendly scenario.

But there are other reasons for the rally besides tax cuts.