Senate passes spending bill, sets stage for tax cut signing

An emergency spending bill to fund the government through January 19 passed the Senate Thursday by a vote of 66-32, and advanced to President Donald Trump's desk for signature.

The Senate vote was the final hurdle facing legislation that will avert a partial government shutdown slated to begin at midnight on Friday. The bill passed the House of Representatives earlier in the day.

Known as a continuing resolution, or CR, the measure contains $2.85 billion for the popular Children's Health Insurance Program, and another $750 million for diabetes programs and community health centers. It also extends the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act program known as FISA 702, and provides an additional $4.7 billion to the Department of Defense for ship repair and missile defense programs.