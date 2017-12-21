Australia police say don't suspect terrorism after car ploughs into pedestrians

Up to 14 injured in Melbourne after car rams into pedestrians 5:55 AM ET Thu, 21 Dec 2017 | 00:33

A car deliberately ploughed into pedestrians injuring 19 people at a crowded intersection in the Australian city of Melbourne on Thursday, but police said they did not believe the attack to be

terror-related.

In January, four people were killed and more than 20 injured when a man deliberately drove into pedestrians just a few hundred meters away from Thursday's attack. That too was not a terror attack.

"At this time, we don't have any evidence or intelligence to indicate a connection with terrorism," said acting chief Commissioner Shane Patton, who added that the driver suffered mental health issues.

Four of the injured were in critical condition. Jim Stoupas, the owner of a donut shop near the intersection, told Reuters the vehicle was travelling up to 100 kph (62 mph) and the intersection was packed, just days before Christmas.

"He just ploughed into the pedestrians and what stopped him was, I think, just the amount of pedestrians he'd mowed over," Stoupas said in a phone interview.

"He came to a rest against the tram sign, and all you could hear was just 'bang bang bang bang bang' (of the car hitting pedestrians) and screams."

Police detained two men but they have not been charged. The attack took place on Flinders Street, a major road that runs alongside the Yarra River, in the central business district of Australia's second-biggest city.