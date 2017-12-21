Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: ACN, HAS, CAG, BBBY, PCG, ETFC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Accenture – The consulting firm beat estimates by 12 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share, with revenue also beating forecasts. Accenture also raised the lower end of its full-year outlook, now seeing full-year profit of $6.48-$6.66 per share from the prior $6.36-$6.66. Accenture's results are being helped by its investments in digital and cloud services.

Hasbro – The toymaker's stock was rated "buy" in new coverage at B. Riley, which said Hasbro should benefit from its Star Wars-themed toys as well as ongoing progress in the resolution of the Toys R Us bankruptcy case.

Conagra Brands – The food producer earned an adjusted 55 cents per share for its fiscal second quarter, three cents above estimates, while revenue also beat forecasts. It also said organic net sales and earnings for fiscal 2018 are now expected to be at the high end of the company's prior guidance.

Bed Bath & Beyond – Bed Bath & Beyond reported quarterly profit of 44 cents per share, beating estimates by seven cents, while the housewares retailer's revenue was slightly above forecasts. Comparable store sales did fall by 0.3 percent, but that was a smaller drop than the consensus estimate of a 2.4 percent decline.

Wells Fargo, Boeing, AT&T, NBCUniversal and CNBC parent Comcast, Fifth Third – These are among the companies announcing higher pay and bonuses for workers in the wake of the tax reform bill, as well as other spending measures.

PG&E – PG&E suspended its dividend, with the Pacific Gas & Electric parent warning that it could be held liable for deadly wine country wildfires in California, which caused more than $9 billion in damage. Officials haven't yet determined a cause, but the utility has already been the target of many lawsuits over operations and maintenance of its equipment.

E*Trade – E*Trade will allow its customers to trade CBOE bitcoin futures, joining several of its rival online brokerages in doing so.

Apple – Apple acknowledged that it does take measures to reduce power demand in its older phones, which can have the effect of slowing performance. Apple said those steps are needed to prevent those phones from shutting down under certain circumstances.

Sony – Sony has struck a new royalty deal with YouTube for music videos and user clips, according to a Bloomberg report. Jefferies said the agreement will likely give a significant boost to Sony's music-related earnings.

Nokia – Nokia signed a multi-year smartphone patent licensing agreement with China's Huawei, echoing actions it had already taken with companies like Apple, Samsung, and LG. Nokia's significant patent catalog stems from the era when it was a significant player in the mobile handset business.

Walmart – Walmart is developing new services aimed at high-end consumers, according to Recode. The report also said the retail giant is working on stores without checkout lines or cashiers, like Amazon's Amazon Go stores.

Pfizer – Pfizer is working on a potential buyout bid for British drug maker Shire (SHPG), according to the Financial Times.

Coty — Coty was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector" perform at RBC Capital, which said it has a more positive view of the cosmetics maker after meeting with its new management.