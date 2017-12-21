Wall Street set for a higher open as investors digest tax plan developments

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, after a major bill was approved by Congress.

Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 45 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 5.5 points and 6.25 points, respectively.

On Wednesday, a major hurdle surrounding overhauling the U.S. tax code was conquered after House Republicans voted to approve tax reform, consequently meaning that the legislation can be sent to President Donald Trump's desk by Christmas.

This comes after Republicans had to fix the bill on Tuesday afternoon, due to violations concerning the Byrd rule.

The overhaul is expected to become law for 2018, with the bill set to cut corporation tax rates while temporarily trimming the tax burden for the majority of people.

Even though the legislation was passed by a 224-201 margin in favor, U.S. stocks were fairly muted by the close on Wednesday — a move which was reflected by futures and international markets on Thursday morning.