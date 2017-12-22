Amazon buys smart-home start-up Blink, deepening its rivalry with Google

Amazon's Alexa is getting more powerful by the day.

On Friday, smart home start-up Blink said it agreed to be acquired by Amazon. Blink makes products like home security cameras and doorbells that are compatible with Amazon's smart home line, Echo.

Amazon told CNBC, "As one of their distributors, we already know customers love their home security cameras and monitoring systems. We're excited to welcome their team and invent together on behalf of customers."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Blink will help Amazon catch up to Google's Nest, which began offering its own security system earlier this year and already sells an array of indoor and outdoor connected cameras.

It might also help Amazon improve its new Amazon Key in-home delivery system, which does not yet currently work with an alarm system. By linking in with Blink's upcoming security system, it would allow drivers to potentially deactivate a home alarm instead of requiring a user to deactivate his or her own system on the day of the delivery.