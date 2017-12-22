Apple is being sued after it admitted to slowing down older iPhones   

    ×

    Apple sued after it admits to slowing down older iPhones

    • Apple is being sued after it admitted to slowing down older iPhone models to keep them running longer
    • Stefan Bogdanovich and Dakota Speas brought the class action lawsuit in California, claiming they didn't give Apple consent to affect their iPhone performance
    • Both plaintiffs are claiming damages
    On Wednesday, the U.S. technology giant said that it has algorithms in place to help keep an iPhone running at optimal performance if there is an older battery inside that can't keep up with the required power. The aim is to stop unexpected shutdowns of older iPhones and keep them running to the best possible standard.

    However, Stefan Bogdanovich and Dakota Speas brought a class action lawsuit in California — where they are residents — against Apple, an official filing revealed Thursday.

    They claim that Apple never requested consent from them to "slow down their iPhones." Both plaintiffs are owners of an iPhone 7. Bogdanovich and Speas claim they "suffered interferences to their iPhone usage due to the intentional slowdowns."

    Both people are also claiming damages from Apple because they said the company's actions caused them to suffer "economic damages and other harm for which they are entitled to compensation."

    Apple was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

    Bogdanovich and Speas are trying to get the case certified to cover all people in the United States who owned an Apple phone older than the iPhone 8.

    Apple explained on Wednesday why users may notice that some older iPhone models slow down.

    "Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices," Apple told CNBC. "Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components."

