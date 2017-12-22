How many people do you know that have crashed in bad weather because they couldn't get going fast enough? I'd wager close to zero. Getting moving quickly doesn't count for much in the snow.

The real problem comes when you have to stop or turn. With less grip holding you to the road, it's not uncommon to slide your way around town for a few months each year. The solution a lot of people recommend is all-wheel drive, but that doesn't actually solve the problem.

See, whether or not you have all-wheel drive, the same amount of wheels are active in steering and braking. Sure, all-wheel drive can help pull you around a tricky corner, but its main benefit is preventing you from getting stuck.

No one wants to be stuck, but getting the car moving is a lot less important than stopping or steering it.