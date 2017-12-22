Buffett partner Charlie Munger says bitcoin is ‘total insanity,’ avoid it ‘like the plague’

'Bitcoin Jesus' says investors should be ready in case of a bitcoin downfall 6:06 PM ET Thu, 21 Dec 2017 | 00:56

The interview was posted Wednesday on the business school's YouTube channel. The event was held in Los Angeles on Nov. 30 for the school's alumni. The video has largely gone unnoticed with roughly 7,000 views as of Friday morning.

The 93-year-old billionaire investor further explained why bitcoin is not a replacement for gold:

"You know it is one thing to think gold has some marvelous store of value because man has no way of inventing more gold or getting it very easily, so it has the advantage of rarity. Believe me, man is capable of somehow creating more bitcoin. … They tell you there are rules and they can't do it. Don't believe them. When there is enough incentive, bad things will happen."

Munger isn't the only big name in investing criticizing bitcoin in recent weeks.

Value investing giant Seth Klarman called the digital currency a speculative "trading sardine" last Friday. And DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach predicted on Dec. 13 if you bet against bitcoin that day "you'll make money."

The price of bitcoin declined 28 percent to below $12,000 Friday, according to Coinbase. Despite the sharp drop, the digital currency is still up about 1,100 percent this year.

Munger is one of the most celebrated investors in the world and was an essential partner in Buffett's success. Before becoming vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, the billionaire had quite the track record himself. From 1962 to 1975 Munger's investment partnership generated 20 percent annual returns versus the S&P 500's 5 percent.