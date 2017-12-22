CNN is pulling its Snapchat daily news story, reportedly because of challenges making money 20 Hours Ago | 00:40

CNN is pulling its daily Snapchat news story, "The Update," reportedly citing an unclear path to making money.

The TV-style Snapchat show launched just four months ago and offered breaking news and headlines at 6 p.m. daily in the app's Discover feature, which hosts paid publisher content.

"Snap and CNN have built a great partnership over the years and our teams have enormous admiration for each other," the companies said in a joint statement. "We plan to keep working together and mutually decided to hit pause as we explore the best opportunities for doing that. Our relationship will very much be continuing."

CNN was one of the original Discover partners, according to the company, but now appears doubtful of its profitability.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the change and wrote that Snapchat had been paying CNN licensing fees, which were slated to end.

That leaves CNN with only limited revenue from advertising on Snap.

Snapchat recently unveiled plans for a redesign that will fully separate publisher content from user-generated content, potentiallyrobbing publishers like CNN of views.

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.