FTSE closes lower in shortened session; Spanish banks fall as separatists win Catalonia election

Shares pulled back following news coming out of Spain. The region's stocks fell Friday, after Catalonia's separatists appeared set to regain power in the region, following local elections that took place Thursday. Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said that the absolute majority win by the separatists was a victory of the "Catalan republic" over the Spanish state, Reuters reported.

Following the independence vote earlier this year, the news is set to continue to shake up the nation's political crisis between Catalonia and Madrid. The euro slipped against a number of currencies during trade, including the U.S. dollar and British pound.

Markets have been digesting news surrounding U.S. tax reform, after Congress announced that it had approved an overhaul of the U.S. tax code which looks to cut corporate tax rates. Following the vote, a number of U.S. firms pledged to spend the savings on higher wages and new construction, lifting sentiment on Wall Street and in Asia.

Elsewhere, the U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to advance a short-term spending bill in order to fund the government through until mid-January.