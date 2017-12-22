What happens when your Facebook page is hijacked by a stranger

Kennedy says he realized he had a problem late on the night of July 13, 2017, when Facebook sent him an email alerting him that his password had been changed.

Within minutes, he says, he started receiving a slew of emails alerting him to friend requests from other Facebook users -- none of whom he knew and all of whom had Arabic names and lived in the Middle East.

Alarmed, he tried to log into his account but found the password already changed.

Then Kennedy tried to get in using his security questions. But those had already been changed to ones he described to CNBC as "Muslim-related," which included an Islamic symbol and Arabic text.

"I'm a 34-year-old black man from Syracuse (New York). I don't have any ties that would have brought this on," he says.

Kennedy reported the hack to Facebook promptly via this page, he says, and shared with CNBC screen shots that support the claim.

In response, Facebook received what he described as a generic message, offering no instructions on how Kennedy could regain control of his account.

"Thanks for your report -- you did the right thing by letting us know about this," the message begins. "We've looked over the profile you reported, and although it doesn't go against any of our specific Community Standards, we understand that the profile or something the person shared may still be offensive to you. We want to help you avoid things that you don't want to see on Facebook."

The letter also says that Kennedy could "block...unfriend or unfollow" the person who stole his account.

"We know that these options may not apply to every situation, so please let us know if you see anything else that you think we should take a look at," the message concluded.

Kennedy then sent screen shots of his hacked account, and later had friends report the hack via this Facebook page. But the account stayed up.

"There's no email and no phone number (that was answered)" Kennedy told CNBC by phone.

On Wednesday, CNBC checked the hacked page and found that even though the web address still had Kennedy's name on it, the page shows a user calling himself Hussein Saraj Ali.

According to the profile, Ali is from "Alleppe, Harab, Syria" and lives in "Melikgazi, Kayseri, Turkey." Ali has more than 200 Facebook friends, all of whom have names that are Arabic or Turkish.