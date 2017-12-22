First Look: The Profit in Puerto Rico: An American Crisis

In this CNBC original documentary, The Profit's Marcus Lemonis takes viewers on a fascinating and sometimes disturbing journey through Puerto Rico as it struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria. All New The Profit Tuesdays 10P ET/PT

When Marcus Lemonis isn't running his multi-billion dollar company, Camping World, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In each one-hour episode of The Profit, Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.