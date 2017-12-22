Here's a look at the massive new campus Google wants to build a few miles from its headquarters

Google recently revealed its plans for a massive new development project in Sunnyvale, California, a few miles away from its main headquarters in Mountain View.

The company's proposal, which it filed late Wednesday night, describes two green-space laden buildings, totaling ~1.04 million square feet, that could house up to 4,500 Googlers. The project also includes 2,085 parking spots.

Google's renderings of the proposed campus include sloping outdoor paths that would allow employees to move between each of the building's five floors: