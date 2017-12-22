In memoriam: Notable deaths in 2017

Two years after being indicted in Florida on drug-smuggling charges, the Panamanian dictator surrendered in January 1990 to U.S. troops who had been ordered into the country by President George H.W. Bush. Noriega was subsequently brought back to the U.S. and convicted of drug and racketeering charges. He was later extradited to France and eventually returned to Panama to face additional charges. He died at age 83 in Panama City from complications of a brain tumor.