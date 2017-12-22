Jack in the Box flirts with cannabis culture, but don't expect other big names to follow just yet

Jack in the Box is flirting with marijuana culture in its latest venture.
The fast-food chain is teaming up with Merry Jane, a weed-focused online publication, to launch the Merry Munchie Meal in celebration of recreational pot becoming legal in California come the new year. The bundle includes a curated selection of what the restaurant says are its "most craveable and snackable" products.
Jack in the Box already offers Munchie Meals on its late-night menu. Teaming up with a marijuana-centric website makes a subtle hint more overt. However, the promotion is relatively small: It will only be available in three Long Beach restaurants for one week.
Jack in the Box has teased the concept before in its advertising, so the move is not entirely shocking. However, a major restaurant chain attaching its brand to marijuana suggests the once-taboo topic is becoming mainstream enough to adopt. But don't expect to see the Golden Arches go green anytime soon.
"I don't want to say absolutely not, but most chains at their heart are at least financially conservative, if nothing else," said David Henkes, principal at Technomic. "They don't want to jump into an issue where they can risk facing consumer backlash."