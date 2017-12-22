Renewable energy and electric vehicles dodge a bullet in tax bill

Electric car makers and the renewable energy industry can mostly breathe a sigh of relief after many feared changes to the U.S. tax code would weigh on demand for clean technology.

The House bill released last month took direct aim at federal subsidies for electric vehicles, wind energy and solar power. The Senate left current policies unchanged, but its bill contained financial provisions that would have eroded the value of wind and solar tax credits.

The final Republican tax bill passed this week restored the status quo on many fronts, but clean energy lobbyists aren't resting easy just yet. A complicated provision made its way into the bill, and the renewable power industry worries that it could still weigh on demand.

Here's how tax policy for electric vehicles and renewable energy stands right now.