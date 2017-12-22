Start-up wants you to drink wine from a can

This start-up is chucking the bottle and trying to get Americans to pick up a four-pack – of wine.

"We know that traditionally women in the U.S. are the target consumer for wine, [but] we think that young men are a really overlooked segment," says Alexis Beechen, the co-founder and CEO of The Drop Wine. "So we're creating a brand that works for both men and women."

The Drop Wine sells three different varieties of wine in four-pack cans: Cali Rose (11 percent alcohol by volume), Cali White (12 percent ABV) and Cali Red (13 percent ABV). A four-pack retails for $19.99 on the company's website.

"The mission of The Drop Wine is to bring wine off the white tablecloth and into the real world," Beechen tells CNBC. "We partner with a fifth-generation wine-making family and combine their California wine with our eco-friendly mobile cans."