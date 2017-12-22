The US’s first treasury secretary would be ‘terrified’ of today’s inequality, ‘Hamilton’ musical creator says

Alexander Hamilton ‘created this financial system,’ musical's creator says 4:51 AM ET Fri, 22 Dec 2017 | 02:33

As the hit musical "Hamilton" debuts on a London stage, its creator has said America's first treasury secretary would be "terrified" at how much wealth is currently in the hands of so few people.

The Pulitzer prize-winning musical officially premiered at the Victoria Palace Theatre Thursday night and has already garnered stellar reviews.

Alexander Hamilton is considered as one of the founding fathers of the United States. He shaped the U.S. financial system, established a national bank, the United States Coast Guard, as well as The New York Post newspaper.

His story has been used to retell the story of America's birth in the hit musical directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The director said in an interview with CNBC that 200 years on from the times of Hamilton, he would be "terrified of the concentration of wealth" in current society.

Miranda added that his protagonist was the main force who shaped America from a bunch of separate states.

"Hamilton sort of ended that, that was his beef with (Thomas) Jefferson and he won. We live in Hamilton's America and not Jefferson's by any stretch," said Miranda.