    The US’s first treasury secretary would be ‘terrified’ of today’s inequality, ‘Hamilton’ musical creator says

    As the hit musical "Hamilton" debuts on a London stage, its creator has said America's first treasury secretary would be "terrified" at how much wealth is currently in the hands of so few people.

    The Pulitzer prize-winning musical officially premiered at the Victoria Palace Theatre Thursday night and has already garnered stellar reviews.

    Alexander Hamilton is considered as one of the founding fathers of the United States. He shaped the U.S. financial system, established a national bank, the United States Coast Guard, as well as The New York Post newspaper.

    His story has been used to retell the story of America's birth in the hit musical directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The director said in an interview with CNBC that 200 years on from the times of Hamilton, he would be "terrified of the concentration of wealth" in current society.

    Miranda added that his protagonist was the main force who shaped America from a bunch of separate states.

    "Hamilton sort of ended that, that was his beef with (Thomas) Jefferson and he won. We live in Hamilton's America and not Jefferson's by any stretch," said Miranda.

    Trump welcome

    Hamilton gained headlines in the United States when cast members directly addressed Vice President Mike Pence during a November 2016 performance on Broadway.

    Some of the audience booed Pence, and later President Donald Trump took to Twitter to defend his colleague and suggest the show was "overrated."

    With Trump potentially due to visit the United Kingdom in February next year, Miranda said the U.S. president could take the opportunity to properly judge for himself.

    The director added that the incident involving Pence came at a particularly poignant time, just one week after Trump's election victory.

