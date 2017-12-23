Whether or not consumers are buying an Internet-enabled toy or an Amazon Echo as a gift this season, the world is becoming increasingly connected through smart devices.

Even with all its virtues, that same trend could leave you prone to hackers.

About 8.4 billion "Web-connected things" will be in use worldwide this year according to estimates from research firm Gartner. That's up 31 percent from 2016, and will reach 20.4 billion by 2020. That explosion is leaving consumers at risk of being breached.

"An Internet connected toy, it sounds cool and it has a lot of great features, but that just means it's another entry point for a hacker to get in," Ed Lee, managing editor of tech site Recode, told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview.

"It's very much buyer beware. You have to be aware of exactly what the toy can do," Lee added.

In order to play it safe, Lee recommended that parents or a guardian supervise kids playing with the toy, and make sure they are using it the way it's intended.

Also, the tech editor said to make sure to "turn off the toy, take the batteries out, whatever it might be, so that it's not something that can turn on by itself." Finally, he advised people to educate themselves on what the toys can do.

"Does it have a camera, a microphone, is it GPS enabled?" Lee asked. "These are all potentially dangerous things."

Consumer beware