    Asia markets edge lower in light, Christmas day trading

    • Markets in Japan were marginally lower on Christmas Day
    • U.S. shares finished with another record week on the back of corporate tax cuts

    Markets in Japan were slightly lower on Christmas Day, with light trading expected on the heels of another record week for Wall Street.

    Both the Nikkei 225 and Topix indexes were lower, though both moved only marginally. Exchanges in much of the world will remain closed on Monday, including Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore.

    No major economic data is scheduled for release Monday.

    In corporate news, shares of Japanese construction company Tobishima hit a 7-week high after the company boosted its profit forecast. The company now sees operating profit for the year through March 2018 hitting 6.5 billion yen ($57.37 million), up from 4.4 billion yen (38.85 million) previously.

    Tobishimi wasn't alone with an upward revision. Nippon Carbon boosted is operating profit forecast for the year through December 2017 to 2.4 billion yen ($21.2 million). The outlook previously stood at 1.3 billion yen ($11.48 million).

    Shares of Nippon carbon were up as much as 7.2 percent on news.

    In China, drug company Zhuhai Rundu Pharmaceutical said it planned to make an initial public offering, issuing 25 million shares in the hopes of raising 425.25 million yuan ($64.57 million) on the Shenzhen exchange.

    US finishes another record week

    U.S. stocks racked up more weekly gains, though they closed slightly lower for the day on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 posted gains for the fifth straight week, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill that slashes corporate taxes.

    Trump's tax plan cuts the statutory corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, though actual tax rates may drop into the single digits because of corporate deductions that were left in, as CNBC reported Thursday.

    Investors have enthused over the tax cuts, which they see prompting major U.S. corporations to buy back stock from shareholders.

    CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

