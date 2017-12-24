Asia markets edge lower in light, Christmas day trading

In corporate news, shares of Japanese construction company Tobishima hit a 7-week high after the company boosted its profit forecast. The company now sees operating profit for the year through March 2018 hitting 6.5 billion yen ($57.37 million), up from 4.4 billion yen (38.85 million) previously.
Tobishimi wasn't alone with an upward revision. Nippon Carbon boosted is operating profit forecast for the year through December 2017 to 2.4 billion yen ($21.2 million). The outlook previously stood at 1.3 billion yen ($11.48 million).
Shares of Nippon carbon were up as much as 7.2 percent on news.
In China, drug company Zhuhai Rundu Pharmaceutical said it planned to make an initial public offering, issuing 25 million shares in the hopes of raising 425.25 million yuan ($64.57 million) on the Shenzhen exchange.