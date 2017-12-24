    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia futures indicate a flat open the day after Christmas

    • Asia futures hint at a flat open on the Tuesday after Christmas
    • Shares in Japan edged higher on Monday, while China stocks declined
    • Exchanges in much of the world were closed on Monday

    Stock markets in Asia are poised to open flat on Tuesday in what's likely to be light, holiday-week trading.

    Nikkei futures traded in Chicago pointed to a flat opening, while those traded in Osaka indicating a very small decline at the open.

    Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand markets remain closed on Tuesday.

    Exchanges in much of the world were closed on Monday as well, including Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore. U.S. and European markets were also closed, though New York will be back in action on Tuesday.

    A couple pieces of economic data are expected out of Japan on Tuesday, with the consumer price index and household spending figures both anticipated at 7:30 a.m. SIN/HK.

    Sluggish trading on Monday

    Japan and China turned in a mixed performance on Christmas Day, in light trading.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    The Nikkei 225 and Topix indexes edged higher on Tuesday — both rising 0.16 percent — while Chinese markets closed lower.

    In China, the Shanghai Composite index finished the day down 16.22 points or 0.49 percent at 3,280.84. The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.93 percent at 1883.89.

    Taiwanese stocks also finished lower, moving in a narrow range.

    China's yuan strengthened on Monday, reaching its highest level in three-and-a-half months against the U.S. dollar. The Japanese yen also edged higher against the dollar.

    Japanese stocks were confined to a narrow range on Monday, with foreign investors lacking due to the closure of other major markets for Christmas.

    Of Tokyo's 33 subsectors, 10 were in the red, Reuters reported. Those moving lower were led by securities and banking after their U.S. financial peers lost steam on Friday.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HSI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    .NKXQ
    ---
    NIKKEI
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---