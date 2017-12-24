Asia futures indicate a flat open the day after Christmas

Stock markets in Asia are poised to open flat on Tuesday in what's likely to be light, holiday-week trading.

Nikkei futures traded in Chicago pointed to a flat opening, while those traded in Osaka indicating a very small decline at the open.

Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand markets remain closed on Tuesday.

Exchanges in much of the world were closed on Monday as well, including Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore. U.S. and European markets were also closed, though New York will be back in action on Tuesday.

A couple pieces of economic data are expected out of Japan on Tuesday, with the consumer price index and household spending figures both anticipated at 7:30 a.m. SIN/HK.