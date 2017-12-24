From admitting to killing people to joking about rape, the 72 year-old's explosive comments have made headlines around the world and earned him comparisons to President Donald Trump.

In response, his administration insists that the leader's statements should be taken with a pinch of salt, with the president himself even admitting that "only two out of my five statements are true." Still, critics frequently attack Duterte for what they deem unpresidential behavior.

The majority of his comments are made in Tagalog, but they are often translated into English by Philippine media.

Here are a few of his most incendiary comments and claims from 2017.